Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Langenberg & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

NYSE:HON traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,489. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

