Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 73.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 576,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,958,000 after buying an additional 28,940 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 98,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 52,419 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 100,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 57,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,102,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.53. 15,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,271,056. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

