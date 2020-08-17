Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.76 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.97. The stock had a trading volume of 27,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,254. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.55, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.32.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

