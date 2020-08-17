Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.50.

NYSE TMO traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $419.23. 14,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,588. The stock has a market cap of $160.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $423.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $392.77 and a 200-day moving average of $340.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.05, for a total value of $8,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at $107,056,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,031 shares of company stock worth $75,465,257. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

