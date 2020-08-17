Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.95 Million Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 1,053.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,961 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Cigna by 457.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,547,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $451,447,000 after buying an additional 2,090,750 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cigna by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,624,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,818,000 after buying an additional 1,926,123 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Cigna by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,214,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $746,713,000 after buying an additional 1,204,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,512,000. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1,063.5% during the 1st quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 485,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,066,000 after acquiring an additional 444,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.19.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $305,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,139,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,407 shares of company stock worth $49,672,819 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $183.21. The stock had a trading volume of 20,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,692. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.53 and a 200-day moving average of $187.59.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

