Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,906. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.92. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $129.54 and a 52 week high of $227.75.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.