Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,276.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,185,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088,698 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,702,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,984 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,007,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 493,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,711,000 after acquiring an additional 73,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 473,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,582,000 after acquiring an additional 122,246 shares in the last quarter.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.42. The stock had a trading volume of 91,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,234. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.22. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.20.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

