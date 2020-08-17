Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.93 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,598,000 after buying an additional 344,440 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,782. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $63.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.33.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

