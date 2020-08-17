Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $7.98 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 9,319.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,236 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 366.3% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 944.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 384,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 347,886 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 97.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 209.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.09.

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.93. 32,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.