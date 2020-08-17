Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $8.38 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 133.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,989 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 202.7% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.60. 21,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,310. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $126.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

