Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $9.33 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,998 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,948 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 45.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,141,000. Swedbank increased its position in shares of Intel by 195.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,898 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Intel by 20.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,882,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $913,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.03. The company had a trading volume of 282,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,581,121. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

