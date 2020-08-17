Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 71,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK traded up $4.84 on Monday, hitting $593.30. 5,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,302. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $605.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $566.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $512.97. The stock has a market cap of $90.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.17.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total transaction of $791,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,748 shares of company stock worth $29,248,701. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.