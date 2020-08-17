Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4,123.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,148 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.03.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.04. The stock had a trading volume of 113,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,888,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.91 and a 1-year high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.