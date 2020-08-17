Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,916 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.72% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $8,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 122,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.18. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,862. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45.

