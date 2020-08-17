Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,846 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 115.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.67. 17,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,329. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.84. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $130.91.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.