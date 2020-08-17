Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,286 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $9,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 137.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 6.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 55,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1,191.1% in the second quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 22,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.69.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $291.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,606. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $299.82. The company has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.