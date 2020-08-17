Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 6,650 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,842 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $6.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.67. The company had a trading volume of 404,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,512,172. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.38.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

