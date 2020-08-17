Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,550 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,231 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $281,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,573 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 182,229 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,591,394. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.26. The company has a market capitalization of $177.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $102.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

