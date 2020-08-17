Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,700 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Adobe by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,814 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $5.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $453.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,782. The firm has a market cap of $213.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $441.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $470.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.14, for a total value of $4,511,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $2,237,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,257 shares in the company, valued at $18,018,630.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,716 shares of company stock worth $37,809,190 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

