Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,454 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 32,946 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 68.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 59.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.75. 311,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,681,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.96. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $198.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

