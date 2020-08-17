Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,189,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,055,000 after purchasing an additional 416,265 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,424,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,200,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,800,000 after purchasing an additional 142,355 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,196,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,600,000 after purchasing an additional 51,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 941,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,438,000 after purchasing an additional 64,641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.53. 212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,820. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.98. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

