Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,919 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $9,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 204.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,653,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,312 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,266,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,449,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,603 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.72. 1,783,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,870,156. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.37. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $45.78.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.