Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hyman Charles D raised its position in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 152,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,307,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $333,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caterpillar from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.53.

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.14. 55,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,315,880. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

