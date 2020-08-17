Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $8,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

IBB traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.97. 38,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,985. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $146.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.03 and a 200 day moving average of $125.23.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

