Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $340,268,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 327.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,829,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,831 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,261,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,778,000 after purchasing an additional 415,612 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 28.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,861,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,423,000 after purchasing an additional 408,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,182,000 after purchasing an additional 367,304 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSI. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

MSI traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $146.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,455. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.31. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.40. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.07%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $569,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

