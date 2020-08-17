Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,527 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 284.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period.

Shares of PTLC remained flat at $$29.58 during mid-day trading on Monday. 182,427 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78.

