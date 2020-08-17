Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 974 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $71,000. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,910. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $218.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

