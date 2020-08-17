Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 9,754 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,754 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 543,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after buying an additional 287,650 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 20,903 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $922,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000.

VLUE traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.03. 266,595 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.38.

