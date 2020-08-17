Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,771,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,305,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,821,000 after buying an additional 595,794 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,335,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,512,000 after buying an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,773,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,036,000 after buying an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $289,425,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $230.09. 5,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,661. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $230.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.85 and its 200 day moving average is $195.80.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

