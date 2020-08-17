Stratis Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.51 Million (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $59.73 million and $4.51 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00004917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00006895 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000790 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000994 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00034650 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,919,807 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org.

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bithumb, Bittrex, Poloniex, Livecoin, Cryptomate, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Binance, Crex24, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Coinrail, Bittylicious and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

