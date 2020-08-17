Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.08

Shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.08 and last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company operates in three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

