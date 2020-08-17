Sunrise Communications Group AG (OTCMKTS:SNMMF) Short Interest Update

Sunrise Communications Group AG (OTCMKTS:SNMMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 719,600 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the December 31st total of 645,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,196.0 days.

Shares of SNMMF stock remained flat at $$82.33 during trading hours on Monday. Sunrise Communications Group has a 52 week low of $78.50 and a 52 week high of $82.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.67.

Sunrise Communications Group Company Profile

Sunrise Communications Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to residential and business customers, and other carriers in Switzerland. The company offers mobile voice and data on postpaid and prepaid basis, landline voice and Internet, and Internet protocol television services; and system integration and managed services; and voice hubbing services based on the proprietary landline network.

