Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.50

Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.50 and last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 16971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on RUN. BidaskClub raised shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.94.

Get Sunrun alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 537.89 and a beta of 1.74.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 116,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $2,095,841.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,150,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,740,937.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,976.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 824,887 shares of company stock worth $22,917,391. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,183,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,452,000 after buying an additional 7,753,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,996,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,414,000 after purchasing an additional 245,716 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 14.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,087,000 after purchasing an additional 932,991 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,328,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,614,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 40.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after purchasing an additional 910,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.