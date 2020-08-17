Supreme Cannabis (TSE:FIRE) Shares Down 2.4%

Supreme Cannabis Company Inc (TSE:FIRE)’s share price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, 143,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 915,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.12, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 6.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of $76.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64.

About Supreme Cannabis (TSE:FIRE)

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

