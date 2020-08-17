SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.98

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.98 and last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 1341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SVCBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Danske downgraded SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.67.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 79.33%. The firm had revenue of $484.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVCBY)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.