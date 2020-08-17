Swiss National Bank Has $31.11 Million Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,851,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of MGM Resorts International worth $31,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 203.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM opened at $21.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.47. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.12.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $289.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

