Syncora (OTCMKTS:SYCRF) Trading Down 3.1%

Syncora Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SYCRF) fell 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31, 6,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,078,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.

Syncora Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYCRF)

Syncora Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, Syncora Guarantee Inc, provides financial guarantee insurance and reinsurance, and credit enhancement for the obligations of debt issuers worldwide. The company guarantees U.S. municipal bonds; asset-backed securities; debt backed by utilities and selected infrastructure projects; specialized risks, including future flow securitizations and bank deposit insurance; and collateralized debt obligations.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Syncora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syncora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.