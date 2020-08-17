Synergy CHC (OTCMKTS:SNYR) Shares Up 3.5%

Synergy CHC Corp (OTCMKTS:SNYR) shares shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, 21,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 19,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

Synergy CHC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNYR)

Synergy CHC Corp., a consumer health care company, markets and distributes various consumer branded products primarily in the health and wellness industry in North America. The company offers FOCUSfactor, a brain-health nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other nutrients; Flat Tummy Tea, a two-step herbal detox tea that works to help speed metabolism, boost energy, and reduce bloating; and Hand MD, an anti-aging skincare line formulated for the hands.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Synergy CHC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergy CHC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.