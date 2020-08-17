SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai Sells 4,600 Shares

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $590,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,812.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SNX stock traded up $2.61 on Monday, hitting $128.92. 2,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $153.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.24.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in SYNNEX by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SYNNEX by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,417 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in SYNNEX by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in SYNNEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

