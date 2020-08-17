Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target Raised to GBX 370 at Berenberg Bank

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 370 ($4.84) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Synthomer to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Synthomer from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 317 ($4.14) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 332.40 ($4.35).

Get Synthomer alerts:

Shares of SYNT stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 308 ($4.03). 236,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,513. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 294.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 285.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.72. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182.30 ($2.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 384.40 ($5.03).

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.