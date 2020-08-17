TaaS (TAAS) Trading 85.6% Higher Over Last Week

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. TaaS has a market capitalization of $9.99 million and approximately $5,937.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS token can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00009961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded up 85.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00038938 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $690.30 or 0.05607663 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003748 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00048274 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00014662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003182 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

