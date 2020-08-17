Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) dropped 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.46 and last traded at $18.49, approximately 498,014 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,902,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. It offers prescription, OTC, and quasi-drugs; and reagents in various therapeutic areas, including oncology, gastroenterology, central nervous system (CNS), vaccines, and others.

