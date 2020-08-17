Tap Hits 24 Hour Volume of $294,189.00 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, Tap has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Tap has a market cap of $70.95 million and approximately $294,189.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap token can now be bought for about $0.0576 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00039113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.72 or 0.05642656 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003428 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00047735 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00014469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00028965 BTC.

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global.

Tap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

