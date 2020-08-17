TD Securities Raises Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Price Target to C$5.50

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$0.60 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Horizon North Logistics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Horizon North Logistics from C$0.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:HNL traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$4.98. 91,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,022. Horizon North Logistics has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$6.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.69 million and a P/E ratio of -17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.85, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

In other Horizon North Logistics news, Director Russell Newmark acquired 42,000 shares of Horizon North Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$28,534.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 897,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$609,661.63. Also, Director Roderick William Graham acquired 50,000 shares of Horizon North Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$80,100. Insiders purchased 292,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,935 in the last three months.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

