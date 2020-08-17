Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Shares Up 0.3%

Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €2.40 ($2.83) and last traded at €2.40 ($2.82), 2,895,298 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 3,780,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.39 ($2.81).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion and a PE ratio of -48.00.

About Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

