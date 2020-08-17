Tellor (TRB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8.90 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Tellor has a market cap of $71.94 million and $8.90 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tellor has traded up 41.1% against the US dollar. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $50.56 or 0.00420473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00158248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.59 or 0.01859400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00193020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000962 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00133996 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor’s total supply is 1,511,254 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,422,856 tokens. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor.

Tellor Token Trading

Tellor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

