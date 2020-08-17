Tellor (TRB) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $16.38 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $72.18 million and $16.38 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $50.72 or 0.00412640 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 57.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tellor Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 1,512,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,423,039 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor.

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

