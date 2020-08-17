Tesla’s (TSLA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSLA. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $859.75.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,707.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $302.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 873.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.29. Tesla has a twelve month low of $211.00 and a twelve month high of $1,794.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,375.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $890.55.

Shares of Tesla are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, August 31st. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 11th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 28th.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,456.18, for a total transaction of $5,824,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,827,093.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.47, for a total transaction of $297,441.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,427.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,527 shares of company stock valued at $66,168,299 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Tesla by 5.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Tesla by 5.8% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in Tesla by 2.3% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

