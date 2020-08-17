Tezos Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and approximately $232.89 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $4.06 or 0.00033020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insolar (XNS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 740,222,505 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

