The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Earns Media Impact Score of -2.40

Press coverage about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) has trended negative on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a news sentiment score of -2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

LON TMG traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 61 ($0.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,685 shares. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.52 million and a PE ratio of 8.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 67.48. The Mission Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 110 ($1.44).

About The Mission Group

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

